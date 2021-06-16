Carrots for 100 soms: Agriculture Ministry explains rise in prices

The sharp rise in prices for carrots in Kyrgyzstan is associated with an increase in exports. Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Ilich Marsbek uulu announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«When we entered the EAEU in 2015, we believed that we would have a common market and that our producers would have an opportunity to sell their products in the markets of Russia and Kazakhstan. According to our data, if for five months of 2020 we have exported about 13,000 tons of carrots, then this year — 31,000 tons for the same period. Exports have grown 2.5 times,» he said.

According to the official, the rise in prices in the domestic market occurred due to a shortage of goods. «A decline in carrot prices is expected in the near future. Mass harvesting is planned for early July,» he said.

Retail prices for carrots have recently risen from 35-40 soms to 100-110 soms per kilogram in Kyrgyzstan.