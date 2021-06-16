Issyk-Kul region to host Pearl of Kyrgyzstan Martial Arts Festival

The 5th International Festival of Martial Arts Pearl of Kyrgyzstan will take place from July 5 to July 11 in Chon-Sary-Oy village in Issyk- Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Its founder, mixed martial arts coach Bekbolsun Sovetbekov told at a press conference.

«The competitions will be held in ten sports this year, including hand-to-hand fighting, Muay Thai, grappling and others. About 5,000 participants from near and far abroad will participate in the competitions. Teams from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already confirmed their participation in the festival,» he said.

According to Bekbolsun Sovetbekov, certain difficulties arose in the organization of the festival last year due to the restrictions introduced in the republic. He also expressed hope that this year’s sporting event would also help to attract tourists to Issyk-Kul region.