15:17
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Issyk-Kul region to host Pearl of Kyrgyzstan Martial Arts Festival

The 5th International Festival of Martial Arts Pearl of Kyrgyzstan will take place from July 5 to July 11 in Chon-Sary-Oy village in Issyk- Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Its founder, mixed martial arts coach Bekbolsun Sovetbekov told at a press conference.

«The competitions will be held in ten sports this year, including hand-to-hand fighting, Muay Thai, grappling and others. About 5,000 participants from near and far abroad will participate in the competitions. Teams from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already confirmed their participation in the festival,» he said.

According to Bekbolsun Sovetbekov, certain difficulties arose in the organization of the festival last year due to the restrictions introduced in the republic. He also expressed hope that this year’s sporting event would also help to attract tourists to Issyk-Kul region.
link: https://24.kg/english/197864/
views: 103
Print
Related
Bishkek hosts festival of Russian culture
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Batken region hosts Traditional Music Day and Friendship Festival
Bishkek hosts Culture of Peoples of North Caucasus International Festival
Bishkek hosts Children's Music Festival
Kyrgyzstanis participate in festival of national cultures in Bratsk
Kyrgyz band to participate in The Beatles festival in Liverpool
Kyrgyzstani knocks opponent out at MMA tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis become laureates of literature festival in Brussels
Wood craftsman from Kyrgyzstan participates in Salekhard International Festival
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
14:40
Carrots for 100 soms: Agriculture Ministry explains rise in prices Carrots for 100 soms: Agriculture Ministry explains ris...
14:23
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir grows by 30 mln cubic meters for 24 hours
14:14
Issyk-Kul region to host Pearl of Kyrgyzstan Martial Arts Festival
14:05
Border conflict: Houses for victims built at expense of Turkey
13:55
No panic: Energy Minister about work of Toktogul HPP