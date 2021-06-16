Vladimir Putin extends period of stay of migrants in Russia

By his decree, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended the moratorium on expulsion of foreigners from the Russian Federation until September 30. TASS reported with reference to the Kremlin’s press service.

The previously valid similar provision expired on June 15.

«Until September 30, 2021 inclusively, decisions are not made in relation to foreign citizens and stateless persons in the territory of the Russian Federation in the form of forced expulsion from the Russian Federation, on deportation or transfer to a foreign state in accordance with the international treaty of the Russian Federation on readmission, on non-authorization entry into the Russian Federation or the undesirability of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation, on reduction of the period of temporary stay in the Russian Federation,» the decree says.

As before, this easing of requirements do not apply to those foreigners who have been released from prison or pose a threat to Russia’s national security.

A decree of Vladimir Putin came into force in April 2020, the provisions of which allowed all foreign citizens to temporarily stay and work in the country legally. In addition, foreigners — violators were given the opportunity to settle their legal status without any sanctions.