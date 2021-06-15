High COVID-19 incidence registered in Osh and Bishkek over past week

High incidence rates of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in Osh and Bishkek cities over the past seven days. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

He noted that both cities are in the red zone. «At least 196.1 cases were registered in Osh (per 100,000 of the population), in Bishkek — 139.5, exceeding the republican indicator 3.6 times and 2.6 times, respectively,» he said.

Over the past seven days, the reproductive number in the republic reached 1.3.

Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev added that the circulation of British, Indian, South African strains in the country could contribute to an increase in the incidence, if sanitary, hygienic and anti-epidemic rules are not observed.

Restrictions were introduced in Osh city due to the difficult epidemiological situation.