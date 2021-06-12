COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation

Due to the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation in Osh city, all cultural events (concert programs, calendar events, mass sports) have been suspended until July 1. Press service of the City Hall reported.

A number of restrictions have also been reportedly imposed:

Occupancy rate of public transport should not exceed more than 60-70 percent, control over observance of the mask requirement by passengers should be carried out;

Sanitizers must be installed at the entrance to public transport;

Required distance in public transport must be observed;

Use of contactless payment system (via terminals) is welcomed;

The cabin must be washed and disinfected for at least three times a day;

It is necessary to treat door handles, seats and handrails with antiseptic after each run;

Presence of a license is obligatory for drivers of minibuses.

In addition, raiding activities will be stepped up in public areas of the city.

In connection with the current epidemiological situation, three additional mobile teams have been organized.

Sanitary day will be held once a week in all markets of the city, during which the relevant services will sanitize their territories.

The occupancy of the premises in restaurants and banquet halls should not exceed 50 percent of the total number of seats, strict adherence to the norms of sanitary distancing is necessary.

If the epidemiological situation worsens, from July 1, restrictions may be imposed on holding of wedding receptions and festive events in restaurants and cafes.

The entire learning process in educational institutions will be conducted online. At present, day hospitals for outpatient treatment of patients have been opened at schools No. 52 and 18.

Additional day and 24-hour hospitals will be opened if necessary.

Awareness-raising work will be stepped up in mosques of the city on the need for strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards, in particular, during the Friday prayers.

Observation units were organized for medical workers at the premises of the Osh College of the Islamic University of Kyrgyzstan and Ummu Muhammad madrasah.