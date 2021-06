Kurman Ait will be celebrated in Kyrgyzstan on July 20 or July 21. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The muftiyat will announce the exact date of the holiday a week before it.

Kurman Ait is a sacred Muslim holiday, symbolizing the end of the hajj. It is celebrated 70 days after Orozo Ait (end of fasting). The Muslims are obliged to perform the rite of sacrifice on this day.