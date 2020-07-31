Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Kurman Ait

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Kurman Ait. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state noted that this year the holiday has to be celebrated amid a pandemic that has engulfed all of humanity. «On this day, we offer prayers to the Almighty, realizing the highest value of the life given to us, we try to cleanse souls and strengthen faith,» the President noted.

On this great day, I ask the Almighty for our blessed people to get rid of the disease as soon as possible, in order we have a prosperous country and a strong state. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished every compatriot good health, long life, all families — happiness and prosperity.

«May the Almighty accept your sacrifices and reward you for good deeds. May we always be successful, and our life be full of goodness. May peace and prosperity always reign on our fertile land. May the Almighty always protect our beloved Kyrgyzstan!» the president said.