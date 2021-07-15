Kyrgyzstanis to have 4 days off on occasion of Kurman Ait

The working day on July 19, 2021 is postponed to the day off on July 24. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

«The decision was made in order to rationally use weekends and non-working holidays for employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises financed from the state budget, working according to a five-day working week schedule. Heads of private legal entities having a five-day working week are advised to postpone the working day,» the press service noted.

Kurman Ait will be celebrated in the republic on Tuesday, July 20. Thus, the citizens of the country will have four days off — from July 17 to July 20.