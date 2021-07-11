Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan announces date of Kurman Ait

Kurman Ait will be marked on July 20 in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) informed 24.kg news agency.

Today, July 11, is the first day of the Dhul Hijjah month according to the Islamic calendar.

«Accordingly, Kurman Ait is on July 20,» the muftiyat said.

Kurman Ait is one of the holy holidays of the Muslims, which unites people and allows them to realize themselves as one whole. It symbolizes fidelity to duty, wisdom, tolerance, readiness for self-sacrifice for the sake of lofty ideals.

On this day, the Muslims are obliged to perform the rite of sacrifice.