Prayer on square on occasion of Kurman Ait canceled in Kyrgyzstan

Prayer on the square on the day of celebration of Kurman Ait — July 20 was canceled in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the muftiyat, prayers in honor of the holiday will be said in mosques.

«After consulting with government agencies, taking the epidemiological situation into account, it was decided to cancel the prayer on the square in Bishkek and in the regions. We ask citizens to strictly observe sanitary standards during prayer in mosques,» SDMK informed.

A high increase in cases of coronavirus infection is registered in the country in the last few days.