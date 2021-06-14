17:10
23-year-old man drowns in Jalal-Abad region

A 23-year-old man drowned in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

His body was found in Akman village in Bazar-Korgon water reservoir. Divers from the search and rescue team No. 2 of Tash-Kumyr were involved in the search work. The body was handed over to relatives.
