15:41, 14 June 2021, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
23-year-old man drowns in Jalal-Abad region
15:41, 14 June 2021, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
A 23-year-old man drowned in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
His body was found in Akman village in Bazar-Korgon water reservoir. Divers from the search and rescue team No. 2 of Tash-Kumyr were involved in the search work. The body was handed over to relatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/197598/
views: 136