Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predicts COVID-19 incidence growth

As soon as the tourist season in Kyrgyzstan begins, the incidence of coronavirus will increase even more. Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he warned that there would be a third wave in June-July. «It started, but we control it. There is no panic like last year,» the official said.

We cannot introduce a lockdown now: our economy will not survive. We cannot cancel the tourist season either. This is also fraught with great economic shocks. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

«We discuss the situation twice a week at the meeting of republican headquarters. We are taking action: prepared hospitals, medicines, personal protective equipment. The medical workers are ready,» the minister added.

At least 459 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the last 24 hours. Nine people have died.