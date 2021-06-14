14:08
USD 84.57
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.18
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predicts COVID-19 incidence growth

As soon as the tourist season in Kyrgyzstan begins, the incidence of coronavirus will increase even more. Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he warned that there would be a third wave in June-July. «It started, but we control it. There is no panic like last year,» the official said.

We cannot introduce a lockdown now: our economy will not survive. We cannot cancel the tourist season either. This is also fraught with great economic shocks.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

«We discuss the situation twice a week at the meeting of republican headquarters. We are taking action: prepared hospitals, medicines, personal protective equipment. The medical workers are ready,» the minister added.

At least 459 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the last 24 hours. Nine people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/197573/
views: 78
Print
Related
20 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,990 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 676 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
459 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,829 in total
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,562 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 675 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally
Popular
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan
New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns
14 June, Monday
13:51
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predicts COVID-19 incidence growth Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predicts COVID-19 inciden...
13:41
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
13:36
COVID-19: No cases of death after vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan
13:26
Another rally held near Government House in Bishkek
13:20
Kyrgyzstan starts returning electricity to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan