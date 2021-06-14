11:06
USD 84.57
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.18
English

459 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,829 in total

At least 459 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 178 people got infected in Bishkek, 122 — in Osh city, 3— in Chui region, 46 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 10 — in Naryn region, 11 — Issyk-Kul region, 64 — in Jalal-Abad region, 21 — in Batken region.

In total, 110,829 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/197505/
views: 149
Print
Related
20 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,990 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 676 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,562 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 675 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan
New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns
14 June, Monday
10:51
29-year-old man drowns in lake in Aksy district 29-year-old man drowns in lake in Aksy district
10:43
President instructs Interior Ministry to step up prevention of traffic accidents
10:13
20 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:09
4,990 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 676 - in serious condition
10:04
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
13 June, Sunday
13:00
Valerian Sibille doesn't like Kyrgyz language, but wants to return to Kyrgyzstan