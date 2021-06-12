Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region

Illegal activity of a mining farm was stopped in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Illegal production of cryptocurrency was detected in Kozhokelen village in Kara-Suu district.

Active work is underway to eradicate corruption in the energy sector, taking into account the shortage of electricity in the country.

At least 650 pieces of equipment for cryptocurrency mining were seized. The State Committee for National Security identifies all persons involved in the illegal activities.