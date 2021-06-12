SCNS shows property of head of South-West customs Nurbek Aitmamatov

The head of the South-West customs, Nurbek Aitmamatov, using his official powers, organized corruption schemes for inaccurate declaring of cargoes and false transit of goods. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Nurbek Aitmamatov derived significant shadow income.

«Nurbek Aitmamatov legalized the illegally obtained material assets by acquiring a large amount of movable and immovable property. In particular, he has more than 30 luxury apartments worth about $ 4.5 million, more than 10 cars worth about $ 1 million. Aitmamatov legalized part of the shadow income through construction companies, the main part of shares of which he holds. The head of the South-West customs has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the State Committee said.

Nurbek Aitmamatov is suspected of illegal enrichment. He was detained on June 9.