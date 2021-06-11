Project to control number of stray dogs to be launched in Bishkek

A program to control the number of stray dogs will be launched in the area of Karagachevaya Roscha ​​(Karagachevaya Grove) in Bishkek. Brigitte Alois, Manager for International Projects of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, announced at the presentation of Taigan project.

The project is being implemented by the Kyrgyz-French Association for Ecotourism (AFKE) in cooperation with the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and animal welfare organizations Mayhew International and HSI. It involves capturing stray dogs, spaying them, vaccinating, chipping, tracking them with a mobile app, and releasing 1,000 stray dogs in the same area.

«We start with a small project, but in the future we plan to bring it to the city level. To do this, it is necessary to achieve a ban on shooting, we hope that this will be done by September,» she said.

Brigitte Alois added that according to the law, the employees of Tazalyk are not allowed to shoot dogs in the daytime, but there are many such facts.

She noted that within the framework of the project, it is planned to start training veterinarians in July-September. Specialists from India, where a similar program is being implemented, will come for this.

Karagachevaya Roscha was chosen due to the fact that since 2018 the Kyrgyz-French Association for Ecotourism (AFKE), together with the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) and the Bishkek City Hall, have launched Ecopark project there. It aims to restore 41.1 hectares of the park’s territory and its biodiversity.

Within the framework of the project, rare animals of Kyrgyzstan appeared in the Ecopark: turtles, pheasants, falcons and others. But at the same time, a large number of stray dogs in the park attacked the birds. This was one of the reasons for the project to manage populations of stray dogs in the area.