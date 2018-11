Young saplings are protected from cold in Bishkek in order they can safely survive the winter. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise workers wrap the saplings in burlap sacks, which will protect them from cold winds and sub-zero temperature. Root system of the young trees will be insulated when snow melts.

The city service plans to protect from cold more than 10,000 young saplings on city streets, in parks and mini parks.