University 4.0: Universities of Kyrgyzstan to become centers of innovation

Roadmap for transforming the system of higher education institutions into University 4.0 model has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nurlan Omurov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the concept implies that, on the one hand, higher education institutions should provide knowledge, education, and on the other, conduct effective qualitative research and generate innovations, which, in turn, should make a real contribution to the development of a certain sector of the economy.

«There is a discussion now to make final adjustments to the roadmap. The Ministry of Education and Science will receive it. There are nine directions in which the transformation should be carried out. They include 27 tasks. This roadmap is designed for three years. The model provides for a contribution to social and economic development, research should be aimed at the development of society or economy. Graduates must be competitive in the labor markets,» he said.

The rector of the Kyrgyz State Technical University Mirlan Chynybaev added that according to the model, the higher education institutions would become the engines of the innovation process. «The country’s development depends on innovation. The universities are a good environment for its creation. We have student science, higher education institutions can find funding to develop innovative ideas of students, be it a software product or technology, and then implement them,» he said.