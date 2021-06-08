Former head of Bishkek SCNS department detained

The former head of the department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) for Bishkek, Nurlan Dyushekeev, was detained. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Nurlan Dyushekeev was detained by the State Committee for National Security. According to some reports, he was detained within a criminal case against ex-mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov. He was placed in the remand prison of SCNS for two months.

Law enforcement agencies suspect Aziz Surakmatov of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, his assets and the assets of his close relatives, in the absence of justified income, increased sharply and are estimated at over $ 50 million. Aziz Surakmatov was placed in the remand prison of SCNS.