11:13
USD 84.63
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.16
English

Construction of kindergarten for 43 million soms starts in Ton district

Construction of a kindergarten for 43 million soms has begun in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan. The Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reported.

Foundation for construction of the preschool institution for 100 children was laid in Ak-Olon village. There was no kindergarten before, so this is a long-awaited event for local residents. All the conditions for quality education of children will be reportedly created at the kindergarten.
link: https://24.kg/english/196782/
views: 132
Print
Related
Three more kindergartens under construction in Osh city
Kindergarten repaired for 4 million soms in Chelpek village
New two-story kindergarten for 100 children opened in Osh city
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
Kindergarten burns down in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan
Modern kindergarten for 200 children opened in Talas
Kindergarten for 75 children to be built in Uzgen
Five kindergartens resume work in Leninsky district of Bishkek
New kindergarten for 140 children to open in Bishkek on June 1
Popular
Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
8 June, Tuesday
10:55
Farmers from Chui region hold rally in Bishkek Farmers from Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
10:38
Oryol i Reshka popular travel TV show to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
Volunteers collect 49 bags of garbage in Alamedin gorge
09:44
Construction of kindergarten for 43 million soms starts in Ton district
09:37
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints ten judges of local courts
7 June, Monday
18:31
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
18:21
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Mongolia
18:14
Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
18:04
Parliament approves Kairat Osmonaliev for post of Ambassador to Azerbaijan