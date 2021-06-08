Construction of kindergarten for 43 million soms starts in Ton district

Construction of a kindergarten for 43 million soms has begun in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan. The Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reported.

Foundation for construction of the preschool institution for 100 children was laid in Ak-Olon village. There was no kindergarten before, so this is a long-awaited event for local residents. All the conditions for quality education of children will be reportedly created at the kindergarten.