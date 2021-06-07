20:38
Kokomeren Race held in Suusamyr valley

Kokomeren Race took place in Suusamyr valley last weekend. For the second year in a row, the event has been held with the partnership of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«The bicycle race took place along one of the picturesque routes of Kyrgyzstan. The total length of the route was 80 kilometers. The 140th kilometer of the Bishkek — Osh road was chosen as the starting point. Participants finished in Aral village. Both amateurs and professionals of cycling sport took part in the race. All the winners of the race were awarded medals and gift certificates, presented with caps and T-shirts with the logo of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry informed.

The event was held within the framework of the month’s campaign dedicated to the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
