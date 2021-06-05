16:11
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved

The issue at the border has been resolved positively, the evacuated residents will be returned to their villages. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told journalists.

Related news
Situation at border: Residents of five villages evacuated in Chon-Alai
According to him, yesterday’s negotiations with the Tajik side were unsuccessful. Therefore, the Kyrgyz authorities decided to evacuate residents of several villages in Chon-Alai district of Osh region to safe places.

«Since yesterday, we have been negotiating with the head of the state commission of Tajikistan on border issues, Colonel General Saimumin Yatimov. Yesterday’s negotiations were fruitless, so we had to evacuate residents. Today’s meeting ended at 13.00 Bishkek time. I can say that the issue has been resolved positively. We have adopted a joint protocol consisting of 7-8 points. We will release it within two hours,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that he would issue an order for withdrawal of Kyrgyz troops, as well as return of evacuated citizens to their homes.

«We did not violate the agreements reached and will continue to act within the framework of jointly adopted agreements,» the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan concluded.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The situation at the border is characterized as relatively stable. Units of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, stationed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, are on combat alert. Residents of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district have been evacuated to a school in Daroot-Korgon village.
link: https://24.kg/english/196575/
views: 119
Print
Related
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan about situation at border: No cause for concern
Border incident: Situation in Unzhu-Bulak area is stable
Situation at border: Heads of Batken and Sughd regions hold talks
Situation at border: Residents of five villages evacuated in Chon-Alai
Situation at border: Kamchybek Tashiev, Saimumin Yatimov to hold talks
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan: Situation is relatively stable
MFA of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Tajikistan: Border detachment stationed at agreed site
Situation at border: Trust in Tajikistan as partner to decline
Situation in Chon-Alai district is stable, negotiations underway
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
15:32
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has...
15:18
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
14:25
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
14:17
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
14:08
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan about situation at border: No cause for concern