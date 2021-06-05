Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved

The issue at the border has been resolved positively, the evacuated residents will be returned to their villages. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told journalists.

According to him, yesterday’s negotiations with the Tajik side were unsuccessful. Therefore, the Kyrgyz authorities decided to evacuate residents of several villages in Chon-Alai district of Osh region to safe places.

«Since yesterday, we have been negotiating with the head of the state commission of Tajikistan on border issues, Colonel General Saimumin Yatimov. Yesterday’s negotiations were fruitless, so we had to evacuate residents. Today’s meeting ended at 13.00 Bishkek time. I can say that the issue has been resolved positively. We have adopted a joint protocol consisting of 7-8 points. We will release it within two hours,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that he would issue an order for withdrawal of Kyrgyz troops, as well as return of evacuated citizens to their homes.

«We did not violate the agreements reached and will continue to act within the framework of jointly adopted agreements,» the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan concluded.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The situation at the border is characterized as relatively stable. Units of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, stationed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, are on combat alert. Residents of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district have been evacuated to a school in Daroot-Korgon village.