Border incident: Situation in Unzhu-Bulak area is stable

As of 9.00 on June 5, the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district of Kyrgyzstan is relatively stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The night passed calmly, no incidents were registered. All measures are being taken to settle the situation.

«Units of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, stationed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, are on combat alert,» the statement says.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Residents of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district have been evacuated to a school in Daroot-Korgon village.