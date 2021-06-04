17:09
Bishkek City Hall signs agreement on supply of gas buses

Bishkek City Hall signed a bilateral agreement on the supply of Japanese ISUZU buses with Eco Passenger Transportation LLC. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation on May 11, according to which the company undertakes to supply at least 350 environmentally friendly buses within a year.

«According to the terms of the agreement, the first batch should be delivered before July 1,» the City Hall said.

Earlier, the Deputy Mayor of the capital Ruslanbek Akylbekov told that the City Hall does not purchase these buses, but provides the bus routes for outsourcing. «That is, the City Hall does not bear the costs, we undertake to provide them with proper conditions, preserving the same benefits in these buses like in municipal ones,» he added.
