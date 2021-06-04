Run the Silk Road marathon scandal: Victory of Kazakh runner annulled

A 67-year-old Kazakhstani runner Zhaksylyk Mamyrbekuly, who won the Run the Silk Road marathon on May 15 in the category of athletes aged 65 and over, has been deprived of the award. It turned out that he had covered a considerable part of the marathon’s distance in an ambulance. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A long-service employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, retired Major General Kemelbek Kiyazov was ultimately announced the winner.

«The Kazakh marathon runner was disqualified as a result of the check. He broke the rules of the international marathon. The runner called doctors due to an injury. Having received medical assistance, he almost reached the finish line staying in the ambulance,» the ministry said.

Run the Silk road — Shanghai Cooperation Organization marathon, dedicated to the memory of the Olympic bronze medalist Satymkul Dzhumanazirov, took place on May 15 in Issyk-Kul region. Its total distance is 42 kilometers 195 meters. The prize fund of the marathon was 1,044,000 soms.