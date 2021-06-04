14:04
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Rallies continue in Bishkek

Another rally in support of Orhan Inandi is being held in Bishkek near the Government House.

Over 200 people gathered for the protest. They continue to demand from the authorities to find the missing person as soon as possible.

The former Foreign Minister Askar Aitmatov also spoke at the rally. He noted that Sapat educational institution is one of the best thanks to Orhan Inandi. The son of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov also thanked everyone who responded and came to the peaceful rally.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the fourth day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey were involved in the abduction.
