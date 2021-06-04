12:34
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 12 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Six cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Osh region, one — in Osh city, one — in Chui region, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Batken region.

Three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, five — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,720 medical workers, 4,606 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/196410/
