MP Tazabek Ikramov became a Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs and Defense of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. This decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

At least 73 deputies voted for his candidacy. In addition to Ikramov, deputy Mamasadyk Bakirov also applied for post of the chairman of the committee. At least 31 deputies voted for him.

This position was previously held by Iskhak Pirmatov. The deputy gave up his seat in May.