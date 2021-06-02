Kumtor case: Members of Parliament outraged at detention of deputies

Detention of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan contradicts the norms of the Constitution. A number of deputies announced this at today’s meeting.

Dastan Bekeshev reminded that in accordance with Article 78 of the Basic Law, a deputy of parliament can be prosecuted only with the consent of the majority of his colleagues.

«This is a norm from the new Constitution, which has already entered into force. To prosecute a deputy, the consent of the majority of members of Parliament is required. The only exception is when they are caught in the act. The question arises: should the Prosecutor General’s Office obtain the consent of the Parliament to bring this or that deputy to criminal liability or not,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

Tazabek Ikramov demanded to consider the responsibility of persons who, violating the norms of the Constitution, detain deputies.

«A deputy cannot be prosecuted for personal opinion expressed in Parliament. The bodies that detain colleagues, and the judge who made the decision to arrest them, must be held accountable,» the deputy said and asked the Speaker to send an official instruction.

Two MPs have been detained within the framework of a criminal case on Kumtor.