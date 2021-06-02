13:09
USD 84.37
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.15
English

Akylbek Japarov comments on his signature in documents on Kumtor

«My signature is absent in the final documents on negotiations over restructuring of Kumtor project in 2003,» the Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the State Commission on operation of Kumtor mine Akylbek Japarov posted on his social media page.

«The document that is being sent out was one of the very first in a series of documents in which I was mentioned as the head of the committee on taxes and customs duties. As I have repeatedly noted myself in the course of public speeches, my signatures are absent in subsequent documents due to fundamental objections to the project of restructuring the gold mining project on such extremely unfavorable conditions for Kyrgyzstan,» he stated.

The Minister of Economy and Finance also assured that the final meetings of government delegations with the Cameco corporation in Toronto (Canada) had already taken place without his participation, as evidenced by the final protocols.

It became known earlier that the letter of the Ministry of Finance dated 2003 also contains the signature of Akylbek Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/196098/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Talant Uzakbaev placed in SCNS remand prison
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months
Kumtor case: Members of Parliament outraged at detention of deputies
Kumtor case: Centerra Gold announces additional pre-emptive actions
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Maksat Sabirov
Kumtor case: Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Dastan Dzhumabekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: Akylbek Japarov is disingenuous, refuting signing of documents
Criminal cases initiated against five more deputies in Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor case: Igor Chudinov summoned for interrogation
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
2 June, Wednesday
13:00
Kumtor case: Talant Uzakbaev placed in SCNS remand prison Kumtor case: Talant Uzakbaev placed in SCNS remand pris...
12:52
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months
12:42
Ex-deputy mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov placed under house arrest
12:37
Kumtor case: Members of Parliament outraged at detention of deputies
12:28
Record high temperature of 35.5 degrees registered in Bishkek on June 1