Akylbek Japarov comments on his signature in documents on Kumtor

«My signature is absent in the final documents on negotiations over restructuring of Kumtor project in 2003,» the Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the State Commission on operation of Kumtor mine Akylbek Japarov posted on his social media page.

«The document that is being sent out was one of the very first in a series of documents in which I was mentioned as the head of the committee on taxes and customs duties. As I have repeatedly noted myself in the course of public speeches, my signatures are absent in subsequent documents due to fundamental objections to the project of restructuring the gold mining project on such extremely unfavorable conditions for Kyrgyzstan,» he stated.

The Minister of Economy and Finance also assured that the final meetings of government delegations with the Cameco corporation in Toronto (Canada) had already taken place without his participation, as evidenced by the final protocols.

It became known earlier that the letter of the Ministry of Finance dated 2003 also contains the signature of Akylbek Japarov.