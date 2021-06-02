10:03
USD 84.37
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.15
English

At least 65 educational institutions teach Korean language in Kyrgyzstan

At least 65 educational institutions teach the Korean language in Kyrgyzstan, 45 of them are located in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The language is taught according to curricula developed by the Education Center of the Republic of Korea and approved by the Academic Council of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education.

In addition, the government of Korea annually allocates educational grants for training of Kyrgyzstanis in its higher education institutions.

The Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Kupeshev and the Director of the Korean Education Center in Bishkek Dae Kwan Kim discussed further prospects for cooperation in the field of education and science between Kyrgyzstan and Korea.

«The minister raised issues regarding Korean scholarship programs, increasing quota for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, in particular, in technical areas, information technologies, as well as training specialists in the field of vocational education. Dae Kwan Kim expressed the interest of the Ministry of Education of his country in organizing a visit to Korea for a delegation from the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan to get acquainted with the educational system of the republic and exchange experience,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/196049/
views: 89
Print
Related
Korean corporation opens PCR laboratory at Manas airport
Sadyr Japarov and Speaker of National Assembly of Korea discuss cooperation
Talant Mamytov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea
Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Korea resumes issue of visas to Kyrgyzstanis
Government of Korea delivers humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 300,000
Coronavirus confirmed in Kyrgyzstani in South Korea
12 citizens return from Korea to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea
Government of Korea allocates $ 300,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
2 June, Wednesday
09:53
Some drivers of minibuses hold strike in Bishkek Some drivers of minibuses hold strike in Bishkek
09:37
Gasoline prices grow by 42 percent since beginning of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
09:27
At least 65 educational institutions teach Korean language in Kyrgyzstan
09:15
Sadyr Japarov receives EU Special Representative Peter Burian
1 June, Tuesday
18:01
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
17:54
Bishkek to host European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum
17:41
Sadyr Japarov to visit Beijing at invitation of Xi Jinping
17:34
President Sadyr Japarov receives director of Qatar Charity
17:11
Foot patrol to be organized between Maksat and Ovchu-Kalacha villages