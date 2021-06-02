At least 65 educational institutions teach Korean language in Kyrgyzstan

At least 65 educational institutions teach the Korean language in Kyrgyzstan, 45 of them are located in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The language is taught according to curricula developed by the Education Center of the Republic of Korea and approved by the Academic Council of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education.

In addition, the government of Korea annually allocates educational grants for training of Kyrgyzstanis in its higher education institutions.

The Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Kupeshev and the Director of the Korean Education Center in Bishkek Dae Kwan Kim discussed further prospects for cooperation in the field of education and science between Kyrgyzstan and Korea.

«The minister raised issues regarding Korean scholarship programs, increasing quota for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, in particular, in technical areas, information technologies, as well as training specialists in the field of vocational education. Dae Kwan Kim expressed the interest of the Ministry of Education of his country in organizing a visit to Korea for a delegation from the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan to get acquainted with the educational system of the republic and exchange experience,» the ministry said.