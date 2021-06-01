18:47
Bishkek to host European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian on the occasion of completion of his mission.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the positive development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU. Issues on the bilateral and regional tracks were discussed, including upcoming events, project and program activities, issues of transition to a sustainable economy, ecology, attracting investments, regional security, joint efforts to combat the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parties agreed to continue joint preparation and holding of the first European Union — Central Asia Economic Forum in the fall of 2021 in Bishkek as a new economic platform for cooperation between Central Asia and the EU.

The issue of concluding an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU, which the parties plan to sign during the upcoming visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Brussels, was separately discussed.

The Ambassador Peter Burian stressed the importance of cooperation in Central Asia in ensuring security and thanked Kyrgyzstan for its commitment to a diplomatic approach in resolving bilateral and regional issues and the republic’s contribution to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Peter Burian was awarded the medal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic «For Strengthening International Cooperation».
