Ulukbek Maripov invited to visit Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov within the framework of the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governments. Press service of the Government reported.

The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation. Ulukbek Maripov noted that close allied ties of the peoples of the two countries would contribute to establishment of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan in various fields.

Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov congratulated Ulukbek Maripov on his re-appointment and stressed that the Azerbaijani side has been interested in the early completion of construction of Kyrgyzstan — Azerbaijan Friendship Park and the Heydar Aliyev secondary school in the southern part of Bishkek.

Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov invited Ulukbek Maripov to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting, the parties also agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission of the two countries.
