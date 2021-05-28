Migrants raise over 18 million soms to provide assistance to Batken residents

Migrants have raised more than 18,750 million soms for Batken residents who suffered in the border conflict. Elim Barsynby Charitable Foundation reported.

According to it, the main part of this amount — 17.595 million soms — was raised by the Kyrgyzstanis living and working in the United States. Donations also came from compatriots living in Russia, Malaysia, and Europe.

The families left without a breadwinner will receive 165,000 soms. The families who have lost children — 125,000 soms each; Batken residents who have received serious injuries — 100,000 soms each, moderate and light injuries — 66,000 and 17,000 soms, respectively.

Families whose houses were burned down will get 35,000 soms each.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.