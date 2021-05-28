15:19
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

Migrants raise over 18 million soms to provide assistance to Batken residents

Migrants have raised more than 18,750 million soms for Batken residents who suffered in the border conflict. Elim Barsynby Charitable Foundation reported.

According to it, the main part of this amount — 17.595 million soms — was raised by the Kyrgyzstanis living and working in the United States. Donations also came from compatriots living in Russia, Malaysia, and Europe.

The families left without a breadwinner will receive 165,000 soms. The families who have lost children — 125,000 soms each; Batken residents who have received serious injuries — 100,000 soms each, moderate and light injuries — 66,000 and 17,000 soms, respectively.

Families whose houses were burned down will get 35,000 soms each.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/195587/
views: 86
Print
Related
Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to victims of border conflict
140 children from affected villages in Batken region leave for Issyk-Kul
Government pays no money to people captured during border conflict
Loans of Batken residents affected by border conflict written off
President of Kyrgyzstan is urged to recognize fact of aggression by Tajikistan
Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting
Sergei Lavrov approves end of escalation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border delimitation and demarcation groups sign protocol
Situation at border: Rally against construction of road in Ak-Sai held
Situation at border: One of victims sent to Turkey for treatment
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
15:08
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of bypass road in Ak-Sai Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of bypass road in A...
14:48
Migrants raise over 18 million soms to provide assistance to Batken residents
14:39
15 people complain about torture to Ombudsman Institute in 2021
13:31
Eight people injured in traffic accident in Chui region
13:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 168.7 million people globally