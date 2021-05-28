Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 10 billion cubic meters

As of May 28, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir amounted to 10,010 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations JSC reported.

Compared to last year, the figure is 2.3 billion cubic meters lower. At the same time, the inflow of water is 656 cubic meters per second, water consumption is 267 cubic meters per second. The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir has increased by 172.96 million cubic meters for six days.

Over the past day, facilities of Electric Stations OJSC have generated 27,086,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.