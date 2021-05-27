19:33
USD 83.01
EUR 101.61
RUB 1.13
English

Special status of Batken: Cabinet tells about preferences for region

The draft law on the status of Batken region was discussed at the meeting of the Parliament in the first reading.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev told that the draft law would be amended in the second and third readings. In accordance with the bill, the region will reportedly receive assistance in four areas:

  • Tax incentives;
  • Investment guarantees;
  • Reduction of cost of public services;
  • Simplified public procurement procedure.

In addition, a working group was created to draw up a programme for development of the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/195473/
views: 127
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov in Batken region: New school, outposts, meetings with people
Batken residents ask Sadyr Japarov to control aid to victims of border conflict
Draft law on status of Batken region to be finalized
Batken region of Kyrgyzstan gets special status
Doctors of mobile clinic to examine residents of border villages in Batken
Sadyr Japarov promises to direct all efforts to support Batken region
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district
Situation at border: Volunteers announce fundraising in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Batken region
How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
27 May, Thursday
18:22
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line dow...
18:14
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
18:09
Former MP becomes head of State Intellectual Property Agency
17:58
Special status of Batken: Cabinet tells about preferences for region
17:51
Ex-HR Director of Alfa Telecom appointed head of Financial Intelligence