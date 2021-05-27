Special status of Batken: Cabinet tells about preferences for region

The draft law on the status of Batken region was discussed at the meeting of the Parliament in the first reading.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev told that the draft law would be amended in the second and third readings. In accordance with the bill, the region will reportedly receive assistance in four areas:

Tax incentives;

Investment guarantees;

Reduction of cost of public services;

Simplified public procurement procedure.

In addition, a working group was created to draw up a programme for development of the region.