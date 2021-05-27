First Lady of Kyrgyzstan vaccinated against COVID-19

The wife of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Aigul Japarova, has been vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

Aigul Japarova reportedly feels well. She was given a vaccination card with information about the time and dose of the vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that the head of state himself has not yet been vaccinated.

At least 5,438 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on May 26 in Kyrgyzstan, 2,749 of them — with the second dose.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 77,481 people have been vaccinated in the country (27,602 of them were vaccinated with the second dose).