First Lady of Kyrgyzstan vaccinated against COVID-19

The wife of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Aigul Japarova, has been vaccinated against coronavirus infection.
Aigul Japarova reportedly feels well. She was given a vaccination card with information about the time and dose of the vaccine.
At least 5,438 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on May 26 in Kyrgyzstan, 2,749 of them — with the second dose.
According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 77,481 people have been vaccinated in the country (27,602 of them were vaccinated with the second dose).