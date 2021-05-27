Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to win back its lost positions in Kyrgyzstan. During the day, its exchange rate has grown by 40-50 tyiyns.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 83.2-83.4 soms, and sell it for 83.6-83.8 soms.

The nominal exchange rate of the National Bank is 83.0132 soms (0.29 percent drop).

The National Bank is not reacting to the situation with the dollar exchange rate. The bank considers it as relatively stable. Therefore, during the period of volatility, it did not conduct any interventions.

«The drop of exchange rate of U.S. dollar to som first of all indicates the prevalence of supply of the foreign currency over its demand. Since the beginning of 2021 to May 24, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to som has grown by 0.34 percent — from 83.5 to 83.7808 soms,» the National Bank told 24.kg news agency.