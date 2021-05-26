10:07
Low water, deficit, problems: Kyrgyzstanis urged to save electricity

The National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC urges consumers to save electricity.

According to the company, the upcoming autumn-winter period 2021-2022 — is expected to be difficult due to a large shortage of electricity caused by an increase in its consumption and low water in Naryn river, from which Toktogul water reservoir is filled.

The company announced measures taken to solve the problem. According to it, it is necessary to ensure exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In particular, from March 2021 to March 2022, 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity will be received from the two countries, which Kyrgyzstan will return in three stages of 550 million kilowatt-hours in the summer months of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The company offers additional loading of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, which will provide about 1 billion kilowatt-hours to cover the deficit.

The National Electric Network intends to impose strict limits on electricity consumption by distribution companies and wholesale resellers of electricity.

Kyrgyzstanis are asked to use electricity sparingly, not to turn on electrical appliances unnecessarily, abandon incandescent lamps and switch to alternative sources of heating and water heating.

There is currently a low water period in Toktogul reservoir. However, according to the data of Electric Stations JSC, the volume of accumulated water as of May 21 amounted to 9,837.04 billion cubic meters. During the month, the volume of water increased by 1,200.5 billion cubic meters. The inflow of water is growing, but the flow remains at the same level.

Earlier, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed new tariffs for electricity consumption.
