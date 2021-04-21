Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov recommended considering the issue of lifting the 700 kilowatt-hour limit of electricity consumption for the population. He stated this today at a meeting with long-service employees of the power industry and heads of energy companies.

The head of state noted that there is a proposal to reduce electricity rates to 74 tyiyns and remove the limit for low-income families. According to him, social security institutions provide data on 110,000 low-income families. But this list could be expanded, if local authorities and energy companies jointly carry out additional clarification work.

Sadyr Japarov added that there is a proposal to remove restrictions and sell electricity for 1.4 soms to residents of remote and mountainous regions with difficult living conditions, and to sell it for 1.48 soms to non-needy families, but with lifting restrictions.

But due to the lack of water, it is proposed to set a price of 2.29 soms for consumption of more than 1,000 kilowatts in winter for non-needy families that is the cost of electricity.

«God willing, we will be able to fill the reservoir and remove the restrictions later. The water level started to rise. This is the only way we can overcome the energy crisis by 2025,» the president said.

He explained why low rates are offered for low-income families, living in remote mountainous areas. «From now on, we will pay increased attention to ensuring that low-income families are a priority in implementation of reforms in all areas,» Sadyr Japarov said.