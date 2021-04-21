19:03
USD 84.80
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.12
English

Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov recommended considering the issue of lifting the 700 kilowatt-hour limit of electricity consumption for the population. He stated this today at a meeting with long-service employees of the power industry and heads of energy companies.

The head of state noted that there is a proposal to reduce electricity rates to 74 tyiyns and remove the limit for low-income families. According to him, social security institutions provide data on 110,000 low-income families. But this list could be expanded, if local authorities and energy companies jointly carry out additional clarification work.

Sadyr Japarov added that there is a proposal to remove restrictions and sell electricity for 1.4 soms to residents of remote and mountainous regions with difficult living conditions, and to sell it for 1.48 soms to non-needy families, but with lifting restrictions.

But due to the lack of water, it is proposed to set a price of 2.29 soms for consumption of more than 1,000 kilowatts in winter for non-needy families that is the cost of electricity.

«God willing, we will be able to fill the reservoir and remove the restrictions later. The water level started to rise. This is the only way we can overcome the energy crisis by 2025,» the president said.

He explained why low rates are offered for low-income families, living in remote mountainous areas. «From now on, we will pay increased attention to ensuring that low-income families are a priority in implementation of reforms in all areas,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/191049/
views: 57
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes to launch project on EAEU common electricity market
Kyrgyzstan asks for electricity from neighbors
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Severelectro to disconnect 8,500 consumers for debts
Kyrgyzstan plans to buy electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Osh city to take measures on compliance with electricity consumption limit
Kyrgyzstanis consume over 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity for a month
Baigaziev: Electricity rates should be increased
Talaibek Baigaziev: There is unrestrained growth in electricity consumption
Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity
Popular
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
21 April, Wednesday
18:49
Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electrici...
18:20
Uzbekistan’s scientists develop drug against COVID-19
18:08
Sadyr Japarov concerned about deplorable state of power industry
17:48
Five deputies of Parliament under investigation
17:43
Sadyr Japarov calls protests against casinos ‘black PR’