Supreme Court mitigates sentence for citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has mitigated the sentence for the citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari. His lawyer Akmat Alagushev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Supreme Court did not uphold the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek and the City Court.

«Thus, Kamran Shenvari, previously sentenced to five years in prison, should be immediately released from prison where he is serving his sentence, instead he was fined 300,000 soms,» Akmat Alagushev told.

Kamran Shenvari was charged with inciting national (interethnic), racial, religious or interregional enmity. The criminal case was opened in 2019. According to the investigation, Kamran Shenwari wrote a negative comment on Facebook regarding persons of Russian nationality.

Kamran Shenwari’s wife said that in his last plea her husband swore on the Quran that he was innocent and did not commit anything illegal.