Ex-mufti Maksat azhy Toktomushev in Moscow despite recognizance not to leave

Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat azhy Toktomushev, suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by pilgrims for the Hajj, is now in Moscow. He posted the video on his Instagram page.

Address of the former head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan from Sheremetyevo airport, as well as from the mosque, where he takes part in Mawlid holiday, is posted on his page.

The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency that the investigator did not apply to the judge for permission to leave the country.

The State Committee for National Security is investigating Toktomushev’s case, but they refused to comment on the situation.

Related news SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev

Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale.

Another criminal case was initiated against the SDMK on February 12. Financial Police started checking the facts named in the statement by the Ulema Council.

On the same day, by a decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, a preventive measure was chosen for Maksatbek Toktomushev in the form of recognizance not to leave until the end of pre-trial and court proceedings.