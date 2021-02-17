14:07
SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Galina Baiterek denied information about alleged involvement of the country’s leadership in dismissal of Maksat azhy Toktomushev from the post of head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK).

An audio recording is sent out on social media, in which an unknown person claims that Sadyr Japarov promised him the position of mufti of the country, and ex-deputy of the Parliament Arzybek Burkhanov and other persons illegally removed Maksat azhi Toktomushev from the post of the head of the SDMK.

Galina Baiterek noted that such information does not correspond to reality and is provocative.

«Sadyr Japarov did not meet and did not speak with the ex-mufti Rakhmatullo azhi Egemberdiev, all the more, he could not promise him anything. Some forces are interested in spreading panic and tension in society,» concluded Galina Baiterek, and also called the initiators of such insinuations to account.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov’s former lawyer, Akin Toktaliev, who was appointed the Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs and fired less than three months later, said he would sue the President. He changed his mind later. The lawyer said that he had read the post on social media page of the ex-head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Rakhmatullo azhy Egemberdiev, who published a conversation with participation of a presidential representative. According to the lawyer, it is clear from the recording that the head of state promised to remove him and Toktomushev from their posts.
