Negotiations between Putin and Japarov to activate important projects

Meeting of the President of Russia with the head of Kyrgyzstan was an important and timely event. Expert on Central Asia Grigory Mikhailov commented to 24.kg news agency on the results of Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Sochi.

According to him, the meeting of the heads of the two friendly states made it possible to personally discuss the most important issues of bilateral relations — economic projects, the fight against coronavirus, assistance in solving border problems in the Fergana Valley.

«Both Putin and Japarov are of the opinion that controversial border issues should be resolved through negotiations, not force. The head of Russia promised to do everything in his power «to resolve acute issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» the expert noted.

Grigory Mikhailov believes that many issues have accumulated in the relations between the two countries that need to be resolved at the highest level.

«There is hope that the talks between Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov will give an additional impetus to Russian-Kyrgyz projects in the fields of energy, the military-industrial complex, communications, logistics, and information technology. The idea voiced by Vladimir Putin for the second time about production of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan is of particular interest. Implementation of the idea will help not only in the fight against the pandemic in the republic and the region, but will also save significant funds of Kyrgyzstan’s budget,» he said.