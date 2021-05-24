19:54
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine

President of Russia Vladimir Putin noted successful development of relations between the two countries at a meeting with the head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. RIA Novosti reports.

He noted that the Russian Federation takes a confident first place in the trade turnover of the Kyrgyz Republic. The volume of trade decreased last year, however, according to the Russian leader, an increase of 6 percent has already been registered in the first quarter of 2021.

«We can say that the situation in interstate relations has been strengthening and developing over the years,» Vladimir Putin said.

The head of the Russian Federation also touched upon the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia was closely monitoring the situation at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border and would do everything in its power to resolve acute issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«We followed the situation at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border closely and with great concern. As you know, quite recently the President of Tajikistan visited us in Moscow. We discussed this issue with him, of course. We positively took the intentions of the two sides to resolve all controversial issues of this kind during the negotiations,» he said.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that this goal can be achieved in this way. At the same time, he assured that the Russian Federation would do everything in its power to help in resolving these issues.

The Russian President promised to continue supporting Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

«We are also cooperating in the fight against the pandemic. Russia has provided and intends to continue supporting Kyrgyzstan in the supply of test kits, antiviral drugs and vaccines. Our specialists are now exploring the possibilities of launching production of our prophylactic agent known all over the world, Sputnik V, at one of the sites in Kyrgyzstan,» Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Sadyr Japarov.
