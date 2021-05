A narrow-format bilateral meeting of the Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov began in Sochi city (Russia). Telegram-channel «Pool No. 3» reports.

The heads of state are expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation and Eurasian economic integration. The Kremlin press service previously confirmed that Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov will also discuss the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.