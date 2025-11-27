10:27
CSTO session: Vladimir Putin gets master class in playing komuz

Ahead of the next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, a brief ethnocultural program was presented for the heads of member states at Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek. The presidential press service reported.

The distinguished guests were shown Kyrgyz Aiyly ethnographic complex, which features elements of traditional Kyrgyz life and culture. The presentation included demonstrations of yurt arrangements, national household items, handicrafts, as well as cultural features of the CSTO member states.

The president also presented his counterparts with handmade wall panels and national musical instruments as a symbol of the Kyrgyz people’s respect and hospitality.

During the tour, Vladimir Putin took interest in the performance of a young komuz player. The Russian leader picked up the instrument and tried to repeat several chords shown to him by the young musician.
