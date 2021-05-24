Body of 21-year-old guy found in trunk in Nookat district

Body of a man was found in the trunk of a car in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan. The suspects have been detained. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

A resident of Alashan village, Nookat district, 38, turned to the police with a statement on May 23. He asked for help in search for his younger brother, 21, who left his house in his Daewoo Lacetti car and went missing.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun.

During the search, the car of the man was found near Aka-Uka teahouse in Kok-Zhar village. His body was found in the trunk of the car with signs of violent death.

20-year-old and 17-year-old men were detained on suspicion of murder.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility. Circumstances of the incident are being clarified.