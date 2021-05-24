Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly

The American company Amazon has opened up the possibility of direct registration on the site for manufacturers of goods for Kyrgyzstan. It became known after updating the list of countries whose sellers can register directly on the platform.

Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — appeared on the list. To start trading on Amazon, you need to register, set up an account, submit supporting documents, a bank account, and have an international bank card.

Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce platform. Last year, during a visit by then Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to Almaty (Kazakhstan), he met with the Director of Government Transformation at Amazon Web Services, Liam Maxwell. The parties discussed cooperation in the field of electronic commerce.

Earlier, Wildberries trading platform provided access to its platform to Kyrgyz companies.