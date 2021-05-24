10:44
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly

The American company Amazon has opened up the possibility of direct registration on the site for manufacturers of goods for Kyrgyzstan. It became known after updating the list of countries whose sellers can register directly on the platform.

Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — appeared on the list. To start trading on Amazon, you need to register, set up an account, submit supporting documents, a bank account, and have an international bank card.

Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce platform. Last year, during a visit by then Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to Almaty (Kazakhstan), he met with the Director of Government Transformation at Amazon Web Services, Liam Maxwell. The parties discussed cooperation in the field of electronic commerce.

Earlier, Wildberries trading platform provided access to its platform to Kyrgyz companies.
link: https://24.kg/english/194943/
views: 41
Print
Related
Registration of Kyrgyz goods on Wildberries to be possible in May
Kyrgyzstan to impose tax on electronic goods
EAEU to create e-commerce operator
Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park
Kyrgyzstan’s trade: Beans - advantage, vulnerability - garment products
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to change rules of trade in markets
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to increase mutual trade turnover
About 40,000 trucks cross Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border since beginning of year
Kyrgyzstan needs certification of products to trade with EU
Sanctions by Western countries against Russia not affect Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed
24 May, Monday
10:35
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
10:04
EFSD to monitor construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
09:49
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:42
3,799 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 492 - in serious condition
22 May, Saturday
10:58
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
10:32
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment