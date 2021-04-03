13:14
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Registration of Kyrgyz goods on Wildberries to be possible in May

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting of the Deputy Minister Eldar Alisherov and representatives of Wildberries company, as well as representatives of the e-commerce business community.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues related to online trading platform www.wildberries.ru.

They agreed that by mid-May 2021 the company will launch direct registration of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs on the marketplace (without a legal entity in the Russian Federation). Thanks to this, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to register directly in order to carry out entrepreneurial activities on Wildberries trading platform.

Direct registration is expected to increase the number of Kyrgyz suppliers and their sales.

Wildberries is the largest online retailer in the EAEU and one of the leading IT companies in Russia. The firm has been operating in the Kyrgyz Republic since 2017. There are 11 points of issue of orders on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Wildberries provides Kyrgyz producers with the opportunity to seamlessly export goods to 12 foreign markets where the company operates (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Israel).

To date, more than 120 entrepreneurs from the Kyrgyz Republic have successfully sold their products through www.wildberries.ru trading platform.

Following the meeting with the assistance of the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the Electronic Commerce Association and Wildberries Limited Liability Company, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed and the following areas of mutual cooperation were determined:

  • Distribution and popularization of Internet commerce in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Rendering mutual assistance in development of electronic commerce;
  • Providing entrepreneurs of the Kyrgyz Republic with opportunity of direct trade in goods through the Internet site www.wildberries.ru and other areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/188692/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to impose tax on electronic goods
EAEU to create e-commerce operator
Kyrgyzstan plans to create e-commerce park
Number of parcels to Kyrgyzstan from abroad increases
Popular
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund Mirlan Bakirov appointed head of State Property Management Fund
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
3 April, Saturday
13:07
Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS department Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS d...
13:03
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:00
1,311 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138 - in serious condition
12:55
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
12:52
COVID-19: UNICEF donates PPE for 12 million soms to Kyrgyzstan