Registration of Kyrgyz goods on Wildberries to be possible in May

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting of the Deputy Minister Eldar Alisherov and representatives of Wildberries company, as well as representatives of the e-commerce business community.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues related to online trading platform www.wildberries.ru.

They agreed that by mid-May 2021 the company will launch direct registration of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs on the marketplace (without a legal entity in the Russian Federation). Thanks to this, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to register directly in order to carry out entrepreneurial activities on Wildberries trading platform.

Direct registration is expected to increase the number of Kyrgyz suppliers and their sales.

Wildberries is the largest online retailer in the EAEU and one of the leading IT companies in Russia. The firm has been operating in the Kyrgyz Republic since 2017. There are 11 points of issue of orders on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Wildberries provides Kyrgyz producers with the opportunity to seamlessly export goods to 12 foreign markets where the company operates (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Israel).

To date, more than 120 entrepreneurs from the Kyrgyz Republic have successfully sold their products through www.wildberries.ru trading platform.

Following the meeting with the assistance of the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the Electronic Commerce Association and Wildberries Limited Liability Company, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed and the following areas of mutual cooperation were determined: